Megan Thee Stallion, Rep. Maxine Waters Break Bread About Black Women Empowerment & “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion’s momentum already can’t be stopped, and now she has gotten some words of encouragement from Representative Maxine Waters telling her to keep doing what she is doing.

The Houston rapper and Auntie Maxine sat down for an interview as part of Megan Thee Stallion landing the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR’s March 2021 issue. The virtual meeting of the two powerful Black women in their own right came after Thee Stallion’s powerful New York Times op-ed titled “Why I Speak Up for Black Women” that caught Waters’ attention, moving her to write a letter the leader of the Hot Girls applauding her piece.

Waters wrote, “I read the op-ed you wrote that appeared in the New York Times recently, and I can’t thank you enough for bringing much-needed attention to the plight of Black women, not just here in the United States—but everywhere.”

In an Instagram post sharing a clip from the virtual sit down, Megan wrote in the caption, “Sooo sooo happy and honored I got to sit and talk with @repmaxinewaters. This made my entire year! She’s so inspiring and uplifting! She reminded me to keep being me no matter what!”

In the nearly 30-minute conversation between Thee Stallion and the Queen of reclaiming her time, they talked about many things but most importantly, Black women empowerment. The interview opened up with Thee Stallion stating, “I’m so nervous,” a rare occurrence for the always confident and outspoken Hip-Hop star. Waters reassured her telling Thee Stallion, “oh, no, you’re not,” at the start of the interview.

Immediately the “Cry Baby” crafter spoke on the letter she received from Waters stating:

“To receive any type of recognition from the wonderful Ms. Waters, it really blew my mind. Because I know that, me being a young Black woman in my generation, the things that I fight for, the things that I talk about every day, it seems new for us because we’re just now going through it.”

“But to be recognized by a woman that has always spoken out about these issues and has always been an advocate for Black women and just the whole Black community, I felt overwhelmed. I felt seen.”

In response to Thee Stallion’s admiration of her, Waters stated, “oftentimes, particularly happens with entertainers, they put you in a box. And somehow they don’t see you as a person who has a life that includes a family, that includes decisions that you have to make that has nothing to do with your performance, but about living.”

“And so they don’t see you as thinking about the plight of Black women or civil rights or any of these issues. So that’s why I was very pleased that you wrote it because they need to know that you are smart, you’re intelligent, you’re strong, and that you have something to say,” she added.

During the interview, Waters made sure to point out that despite being very seasoned, she is well in tune with the times, acknowledging she very aware of the Cardi x Megan’s raunchy hit record, “WAP.” “I listen to the young people around me, and they may tell me something maybe you ought to pay attention to. But then they told me to look at, was it WAP?” Waters revealed.

“Don’t worry, don’t worry, don’t worry. I said, Now that’s audacity. That is audacity,” Waters continued. “And that is the ability for women to take charge of what they want to say. I had paid attention to the young gangster rap time when men were in charge. They said whatever they wanted to say about women, what have you. But women didn’t say, for a long time, what they could say or wanted to say or dared to say. And so I thought that’s audacity.”

The Stallion couldn’t do anything but gush, adding, “Oh my gosh. I love it here,” after getting a cosign from Auntie Maxine to continue doing what she is doing.

It’s been a good year for the Megan Thee Stallion, who currently has 4 Grammy nominations, is still riding the success of her debut album Good News and is happily announced that she is dating Pardison Fontaine.

You can watch the entire pow-wow we didn’t know we needed below.

