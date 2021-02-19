Lil Yachty ft. Kodak Black “Hit Bout It,” Kevin Gates “Puerto Rico Luv” & More | Daily Visuals 2.19.21

Kodak Black’s been back home for a few weeks now thanks to Cheeto Jesus and with a new look and new ice in hand, the Miami rapper links up with Lil Yachty for a new video.

Capturing his first post-prison partying in the visuals to “Hit Bout It,” Yachty and Kodak paint the town red and hit up an empty club, hang with Trick Daddy, and whip it around the streets.

Meanwhile Kevin Gates finds himself further south on the geography map and takes in the beauty of Puerto Rico while he works out and hanging with the locals for his clip to “Puerto Rico Luv.” Fat Joe gonna hop on this remix or nah? Just don’t ask him to workout in it. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work form DaBaby, CJ, and more.

LIL YACHTY FT. KODAK BLACK – “HIT BOUT IT”

KEVIN GATES – “PUERTO RICO LUV”

DABABY – “BEATBOX FREESTYLE”

CJ – “POLITICS”

YOUNG BUCK – “I FEEL GOOD”

BFB DA PACKMAN FT. LIL YACHTY & DDG – “HONEY PACK”

CHULO FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “WRIST CHECK”

