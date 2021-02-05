Kylie Jenner And Baby Daddy Travis Scott Are ‘Still In Love’

A source told ET that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are “still in love” two years after their break up.

The news comes after Kylie and Travis went all out for their daughter, Stormi’s, third birthday. The celebrity parents, who are inseparable and do a great job co-parenting, threw a huge party for Stormi complete with colorful balloons, a princess castle, a candy shop, bubbles, and a blowup slide.

Jenner, who is very hands-on with her daughter, isn’t interested in dating anyone else and according to the source, wants brothers and sisters for Stormi.

