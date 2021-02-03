Tom Brady Dances In The Pocket Over Donald Trump & MAGA Question

Tom Brady has been great at his craft for a long time, as evidenced by his 10th Super Bowl appearance next week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is also great at media evasion, as evidenced by him deftly weaving out the pocket after a tough question about his connection with Donald Trump.

USA Today sports columnist Nancy Armour, who has published a piece pointing out Brady’s endorsement and friendship with the former president and business mogul, pointed a question towards the star during a Zoom call.

Armour made mention of Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe’s sharp assessment that Black athletes aren’t afforded the same grace or opportunities to throw their (MAGA?) hat into political discussions in comparison to their white counterparts. Some might recall that Brady had one of the red caps inside his locker in 2015 and has been frequently connected to Trump. If a Black athlete chose to express themselves this way, well, we already know Colin Kaepernick’s story so we’ll continue on.

Sharpe also noted that Black athletes in pro sports don’t have the luxury of the media ignoring who their powerful and potentially treasonous friends are in his quips about the matter.

Brady answered Armour by not answering, avoiding the question altogether, and looking somewhat relieved when the moment passed.

“I’m not sure how to respond to hypothetical questions like that,” Brady said. “I hope everyone can…we’re in this position like I am to, again, try to be the best I can be every day as an athlete, as a player, as a person in my community, for my team and so forth, so yeah, I’m not sure what else.”

While Brady is definitely media-ready when it comes to tough questions, it’s clear he wasn’t prepared to have to answer for his connection to Trump, nor did he make the connection look any less solid.

Check out the moment in question below and be sure to read Nancy Armour’s column about Tom Brady here.

