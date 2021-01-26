Who’s Cappin?! Spinderella Goes on Twitter Rant About Salt-N-Pepa Leaving Her Out of Lifetime Biopic [WATCH]

Last time Lore’l checked, there were 3 members in Salt-N-Pepa! After the premiere of their highly anticipated biopic, former member Spinderella had a few choice words for the duo after she was omitted from the film reflecting the group’s iconic history. While Spinderella was vocal about her displeasure, neither Salt nor Pepa has responded to her claims.

Lore’l calls CAP on Cheryl and Sandra for not telling the full story.

