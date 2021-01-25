Music
The Song Contest Winner: SteakSawse Drops Video For “Klikkk Klakkk” [WATCH]

Last year, The Morning Hustle and 300 Entertainment teamed up to find an independent artist with a song that speaks to what’s going on right now in our culture, and after nearly 3000 song submissions, weeks of listening and narrowing down the list, producer Sunny Dizzle who hails from Memphis, Tennessee took the crown with “Klikkk Klakkk” feat. Pyu & Champ.

Sunny Dizzle’s SteakSawse team, who received $5,000 and a streaming distribution deal their culture-winning song, just released a video for the moving track paying homage to Breonna Taylor, Stephon Clark, Tamir Rice and more. Check it out below!

On Tuesday Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron gave an interview with “Fox and Friends,” labeling Megan Thee Stallion’s recent “Saturday Night Live” performance as “disgusting.” His particular gripe centered around the rapper taking a break during the performance of her hit song “Savage,” where she replayed a quote from activist Tamika Mallory. “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory argued during a press conference after it was revealed a Jefferson County grand jury declined to bring forth charges directly related to Breonna Taylor‘s death. “I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women, there’s no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m trying to do my job is disgusting.” Cameron said in response to the performance. Megan and her dancers stood in victory poses with their fists raised high as “Protect Black women” flashed across the scene. Right before the audio clip, Megan also played a snippet of Malcolm X’s 1962 speech where he declared, “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman.” Only one officer, Brett Hankison, was charged in the case for firing shots that travelled into a neighboring apartment on the night of the botched raid. Cameron stated that the involved officers acted lawfully because they were fired upon by Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker while entering Taylor’s apartment. The Attorney General later confessed that he did not recommend murder or manslaughter to the grand jury for that very reason. Police claim that a bullet fired from Walker struck the thigh of Sgt. John Mattingly. Walker maintains he shot in self-defense, fearing an intruder. Cameron’s response on “Fox and Friends” speaks volumes as he voiced visible frustration with the public’s perception of him. While he voices support of Black women, his handling of the Breonna Taylor case shows anything but. Since the case gained national attention following the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Cameron’s actions consistently prove he was far from concerned with making sure Taylor’s case received the care and attention it deserved. From the poorly planned release of his engagement photos to the release of the grand jury tapes, it’s apparent that Cameron is only invested in securing and upholding the idea of whiteness. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

