Who Could Be The Next James Bond?

Eventually, the upcoming James Bond movie will be released, with the latest speculation claiming that No Time to Die will hit the big screen in October.

Following the release, Daniel Craig will step down from his role as the gadget-loving, martini drinking, lady bedding spy.

So who’s next to play 007? Oddsmakers say it’s a tight two-horse race between Tom Hardy and James Norton.

But also don’t count out Regé-Jean Page. The Bridgerton star isn’t too far behind in the running.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: