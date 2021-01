Pharrell, Georgia Tech and Amazon are partnering to develop coding skills of future, socially-conscious entrepreneurs.

The three are partnering on a music education competition that will provide 5,000 scholarships to the winning middle and high school students or grants to start a business.

Your Voice is Power is designed to expand computer science education to more students from underserved communities and groups that are

