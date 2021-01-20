Paris Nicole
Lil Kim Says Teyana Taylor Could Play Her in a Biopic

Lil Kim Surprise Moose knuckles Performance

Source: Lede Company Team / Lede Company Team

Lil Kim has been very vocal over the years about her portrayal in the movie, Notorious.

She hated it. In the movie Naturi Naughton portrayed her.

Kim has always been adamant that when the time comes for her own biopic that her role had to be played by someone from her neighborhood of Bed-Stuy.

She did say in a recent interview that her other choice would be Teyana Taylor.

Only problem is Teyana is from Harlem and Kim is adamant that the person who portrays her comes from Bed-Stuy.

Kim does not care that the person who portrays would be an unknown actress.

