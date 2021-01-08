Beyoncé And NAACP Giving Out $5K Grants To Those Facing Eviction

Beyoncé and the NAACP have teamed up once again, to help African American Families in need during this pandemic. Last July, they teamed up and offered grants to small black-owned businesses. This time it’s for those families facing eviction.

According to BeyGOOD Foundation official IG account, the housing grant will provide $5K to ‘those impacted by the housing crisis caused by the pandemic.’

“The NAACP is committed to helping ensure African Americans maintain their wealth and financial security during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. We are partnering with BeyGOOD to provide one hundred grants up to $5,000 each to families who are delinquent in their home mortgage or rental payments.”

If you’re interested in applying visit NAACP.org for more information.

RELATED: Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna And More Named The Most Powerful Women In The World

Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz Postponed Again!

While we were looking forward to the already rescheduled R&B Queen VERZUZ match, we’ll have to wait even longer. Although Ashanti recently announced she is now COVID-19 Negative, we still don’t have a new date.

Verzuz official Instagram account revealed the artist will no longer be in the same location due to COVID-19.

Even Swizzy hit the post with several eye-rolling emojis but hey! Better safe than sorry! We don’t mind the artist being apart, just give a new date and a fire line-up thereafter!

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé And NAACP Giving Out $5K Grants To Those Facing Eviction was originally published on kysdc.com