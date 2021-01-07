Lil Nas X On His Children’s Book, Dealing With Internet Trolls, & Finally Addresses Bobby Lytes

The “Old Town Road” creator Lil Nas X is back in 2021 with more than just one hit record. He joined The Morning Hustle to talk about his new children’s book ‘C Is For Country’ and speaking on how he wants to be the voice for living in your truth authentically. Besides his new album, he also dived into the gaming world.
Listen to how he deals with internet trolls and why he has responded to Bobby Lytes yet on social media!
