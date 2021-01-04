Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Drake’s Yacht Interior Is Nicer Than Most Homes

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
Drake Nonstop video

Source: OVO / Apple Music

One thing Drake knows how to do is change the conversation.

He posted a photo of his new haircut and immediately got clowned on social media.

He deleted the post and returned with a photo of his yacht.

The yacht, that he can add to his private plane and fabulous mansion, is proof that Drake definitely believes in comfort.

Many viewed the yacht as being nicer than their own home.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Headlines
Close