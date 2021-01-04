Drake’s Yacht Interior Is Nicer Than Most Homes

One thing Drake knows how to do is change the conversation.

He posted a photo of his new haircut and immediately got clowned on social media.

He deleted the post and returned with a photo of his yacht.

The yacht, that he can add to his private plane and fabulous mansion, is proof that Drake definitely believes in comfort.

Many viewed the yacht as being nicer than their own home.

Omg Drake got me a yacht for my birthday now he know I don’t care for extravagant gifts…I accept 😆 pic.twitter.com/Xe5WiQY8wD — Waiting 4 CLB 😔 (@aubreycertified) January 4, 2021

