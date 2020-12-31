Kendrick Lamar To Headline Rokslide Festival In 2021

With the prospects that 2021 becomes the year that the world gets back to something normal, festivals like Rolling Loud and Astroworld have already begun planning their post-2020 comebacks and it seems like Rosklide is following suit.

Joining the fray of returning music shows and Rosklide Festival took to Twitter to announce that they will be back on in the new year and to help them celebrate the comeback, Kendrick Lamar will be a headlining the festivities a year after they were forced to cancel their show due to the pandemic.

We are on the threshold of a new year, and we think there is a need and reason to be hopeful. So, here's a big one! We're thrilled to announce that @kendricklamar will return to Roskilde Festival in 2021 (#rf50).https://t.co/NAMhkzOWgR pic.twitter.com/YbyBR6E37u — Roskilde Festival (@orangefeeling) December 30, 2020

Here’s to hoping the expected post-holidays COVID-19 spikes doesn’t turn out as bad as anticipated and end up causing more shutdowns and cancelations a la 2020.

The festival is expected to be held from June 26th to July 3rd and will also feature the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Anderson .Paak, Tyler, The Creator and many more.

