Nicki Minaj Wishes Her Son A 3 Months With This Sweet Maternity Photo

It looks like rapper Nicki Minaj is fully embracing motherhood. In a sweet maternity photo the multi-platinum artist wished her son a happy 3 months of life.

The caption read, โ€œ Happy 3 months Bday #PapaBear Mommy & Daddy love you soooo much. Youโ€™re the best boy in the whole wide . : @grizzleeartsย @j_custom_nycโ€

Nicki has been pretty low key this year. Her personal life has always played out in the spotlight but this time around, sheโ€™s taking a more private approach. After a very messy breakup with Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, she reconnected with Kennth Petty, a friend from her past. The two got married in a private ceremony and quietly welcomed their first child 3 months ago.

During Nickiโ€™s pregnancy she continued to focus on her music by releasing music with Tekashi 69 and NBA Young Boy. Now that the self-proclaimed Barbie has given birth, thereโ€™s no telling if this will change her as an artist. Weโ€™ve seen Nicki Minaj evolve from a rapping caricature to an actress. At a certain point in her career, her need to be taken seriously as an artist caused her to hang up the animated gimmick and take a stab at the glamorous life. Motherhood has the power to further contribute to Nickiโ€™s evolution.

We have no clue when weโ€™ll get our first glimpse of Nickiโ€™s baby price. Although sheโ€™s more private now, sheโ€™s been good at giving us some access to her family life. Iโ€™m excited to see her embrace motherhood. Judging by her 3 month birthday tribute, Nicki is infatuated with her life as a first-time mother.

DONโ€™T MISSโ€ฆ

Drew Sidora Details How Nicki Minaj Body Shamed Her After An Audition On The Rapperโ€™s Life

Fendi Gifted Nicki Minaj A Bossed Up Baby Stroller For The Holidays

5 Times Nicki Minaj Served Us Lewks On a Platter

Nicki Minaj Wishes Her Son A 3 Months With This Sweet Maternity Photoย was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: