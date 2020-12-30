It looks like rapper Nicki Minaj is fully embracing motherhood. In a sweet maternity photo the multi-platinum artist wished her son a happy 3 months of life.

The caption read, “ Happy 3 months Bday #PapaBear Mommy & Daddy love you soooo much. You’re the best boy in the whole wide . : @grizzleearts @j_custom_nyc”

Nicki has been pretty low key this year. Her personal life has always played out in the spotlight but this time around, she’s taking a more private approach. After a very messy breakup with Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, she reconnected with Kennth Petty, a friend from her past. The two got married in a private ceremony and quietly welcomed their first child 3 months ago.

During Nicki’s pregnancy she continued to focus on her music by releasing music with Tekashi 69 and NBA Young Boy. Now that the self-proclaimed Barbie has given birth, there’s no telling if this will change her as an artist. We’ve seen Nicki Minaj evolve from a rapping caricature to an actress. At a certain point in her career, her need to be taken seriously as an artist caused her to hang up the animated gimmick and take a stab at the glamorous life. Motherhood has the power to further contribute to Nicki’s evolution.

We have no clue when we’ll get our first glimpse of Nicki’s baby price. Although she’s more private now, she’s been good at giving us some access to her family life. I’m excited to see her embrace motherhood. Judging by her 3 month birthday tribute, Nicki is infatuated with her life as a first-time mother.

Nicki Minaj Wishes Her Son A 3 Months With This Sweet Maternity Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

