French Montana Addresses People Who Are Calling His Abs Fake

French Montana wants you to know that his abs aren’t fake but a result of the hard work that he put in over the past year.

During a recent interview with XXL Montana talked about his quest for a healthier lifestyle after a trip to the ICU.

The “Unforgettable” rapper had an addiction to alcohol and pills that got too out of hand and forced him to be hospitalized.

French said he was told by doctors that if he didn’t quit drinking he would die so he took two steps back and cleaned himself up.

“They said I spray painted my six-pack on [face palm emoji] I got catfished too many times to catfish my people lol I just got to it!” Montana wrote. “Nothing beats hard work and always remember there’s some people out there that don’t want you to be great #2021 #bts #xxlcovershoot” Montana wrote responding to critics.

