Tyrese Gibson and his wife of 4 years, Samantha Lee have filed for divorce.

The divorce appears amicable as they posted a joint statement.

It says in part, our journey together has been a ride of both ups and downs but its a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else.

The couple share one child together, 2 year old Soraya. Tyrese has a 13 year old daughter from a previous relationship.

