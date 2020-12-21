When it comes to lusting over Megan Thee Stallion, Shaq is just like the rest of us.

During Megan Thee Stallion’s latest Instagram Live twerk session, the Hall of Famer NBA big man got caught up in the rapture that is Megan’s booty. Fans immediately noticed The Diesel’s thirsty comment, “Watching that booty.”

O’Neal’s son, Shareef, understood his dad’s thirst replying, “I feel you pops.” TMZ Sports caught up with the 4-time NBA champion, and he told them he wasn’t shooting his shot at the Houston rapper, trying to smash and wants everyone to relax. He claims he was complimenting the leader of the Hotties.

“This is what happened America … I was in [the IG Live session]. Somebody said, ‘What are you doing in there?’ And, I typed what I typed. I wasn’t trying to hit on her.”

He was asked if Megan responded to his comment, and he responded, “I don’t know, I didn’t even check.”

Riiiggghhhhhttt.

TMZ Sports also didn’t miss the opportunity to ask O’Neal if he is watching LaMelo Ball during the preseason, and he had nothing but praise the Charlotte Hornets. While not being quick to put him up on the pedestal like everyone else, he said the youngest of the Ball brothers is playing very well right now.

Of course, this is the preseason, and the regular season is a whole different speed.

But back to Megan, it’s okay big guy. She has the same effect on all of us, nothing to be ashamed of at all.

—

Photo: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Shaq Caught Being BIG THIRSTY During Megan Thee Stallion’s IG Live Session, Says He Wasn’t Shoot His Shot was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: