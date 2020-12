Lil Wayne tweeted yesterday his thoughts on not being invited to the 2021 Grammy Awards. He said “As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me, my musik, or just another technicality? I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?!”

Lil Wayne has won a total of five Grammys in past years.

This year the rapper released his 13th studio album that hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

