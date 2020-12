Friday Star Tommy Lister sadly passed away last week, but now his manager said he had coronavirus four months before dying.

She also says that a week before he died, he started to feel sick again. “He thought maybe his diabetes was starting to kick up again because he just wasn’t feeling right.” Also, at one point, he said, “I feel like I’m getting COVID again.”

Lister was 62 when he passed away.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: