Offset is letting it be known that he won’t take the COVID vaccine any time soon.

When asked, the rapper mentioned the photos going around where vaccine volunteers developed Bell’s Palsy as a side effect.

He said, “I don’t trust it. I just don’t want to be the test dummy.”

He also said that it’s unfair that people with money, fame, and power get better treatment than normal Americans.

