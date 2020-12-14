Burna Boy and Justin Bieber Seen Working Together

In case you missed it, Burna Boy put out a dope album full of vibes called “Twice As Tall” earlier this year, and of course, Justin Bieber is back at work after putting out “Purpose” and a new Christmas album, but now these unlikely pair have been spotted in the studio…together.

A video circulated on Twitter over the weekend with Burna and Justin in the studio working on a song.

It’s unclear the name of the song or whose album it might surface on, but one thing for sure is it’ll be hot!

