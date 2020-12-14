HURTS SO GOOD!: Jalen Hurts Lands A Win On His First NFL Start

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts won his first career start with a stat line of 16 carries for 109 yards, he also became the first Eagles quarterback to run for at least 100 yards in a game since Michael Vick on Dec. 19, 2010. (10 years ago) — He finished 17 of 30 for 167 yards and a touchdown. –

He was asked, “How does it feel?”

“ it felt good… Always a great feeling to get a W and continue to build and continue to learn. Every game is an opportunity to learn and we need to use it to our advantage going forward.”

One thing for sure Jalen Hurts sure took advantage of himself going forward. He took apart the NFL’s best defense today. And made it look easy. A lot easier than his SuperBowl winning kicker who missed an easy field goal and extra point that made the game closer than it was and put t Hurts victory in jeopardy. So much for experience huh?

Because a rookie QB stepped into a tough situation in a tough town during a tough road trip, in the middle of a tough time when people are hurting. (Including teammates, lot of injuries in this game) and never blinked once. Far as we know he didn’t make any major mistakes a rookie normally makes playing against top pro talent in their first start.

Next week the Eagles play the Cardinals. Coach Doug Pederson thinks he has a tough decision to make. Touch decisions can be painful. Well, I got a feeling nobody would mind if it’([s) HURTS.

