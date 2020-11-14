Boosie Badazz is being treated at a Dallas area hospital after he was shot in the leg on Saturday (November 14) in Dallas.

Boosie, who was in town as part of a candlelight vigil for rapper MO3, celebrated his 38th birthday on Saturday. According to multiple accounts, a shooting took place at popular Dallas haunt Big T’s between two other individuals where Boosie was simply caught in the crossfire. Boosie’s current condition is unknown as of press time.

The shooting is believed to be unrelated to a string of violence that has occurred in Dallas in the past week. On Thursday, popular Dallas rapper and dentist Dr. Rose was shot multiple times in his vehicle. He shared an update on Instagram, telling fans he’d be recovering.

MO3, who was signed to Boosie’s label, was shot and killed Wednesday (November 11) on I-35 near Clarendon Drive. The two had collaborated on Badazz MO3, a collaborative album released this past February and were spotted together frequently, including a recent appearance on Mike Tyson‘s Hotboxin With Mike Tyson podcast.

“I brought my bday n with tears n my eyes #LL3,” Boosie shared on Facebook. I then lost 2mqny people to ever be happy #f*ck2020.”

RELATED: Boosie Badazz, Desi Banks & More React To The Death Of MO3

Report: Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After Being Shot In The Leg In Dallas was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: