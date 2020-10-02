Diva’s Daily Dirt: Master P Adds ‘Hoody Hoos’ Cereal To His Food Product Line + More

SZA UNFOLLOWS DRAKE
According to the internet, SZA has unfollowed the Champagne Papi on Twitter and his track with 21 Savage may be the reason why.
On “Mr. Right Now” Drake says he used to date SZA “back in ‘08.”
“Turn your phone off, take your clothes off/I’m a sav’, but I fuck her to a slow song,” raps the Toronto native to begin his portion of the song. Later on, he admits his SZA love with a few choice lyrics. “Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08,” he sings.
So what’s tea Drake? Is it true? Are you kissing and telling?
Looks like SZA wasn’t amused at all because according to the internet she’s no longer following the Champagne Papi on the ‘Gram.
She did post for us to get out of her business though. Meanwhile, Black Twitter is doing the math and uhm, SZA was about 18,19 yeard old back in ‘08 which would’ve made Drake 22 years old at the time. Or is all of this for shock value and bars? Either way, bump that new 21 Savage Save Mode II project because it’s fire.
Master P Adds ‘Hoody Hoos’ Cereal To His Food Product Line
Master P has been adding new yummy products to his food industry all year and it’s only getting better! For the cereal lovers, check out Uncle P’s all-new “Hoody Hoo’s!”
The 53-year-old rapper turned business mogul posted a photo of himself holding his new cereal boxes with the caption,
“Hoody hoo cereal. Started from the bottom now we here. They can’t beat us so they might as well join us, cause they not gonna stop us. we making history! The first hiphop cereal owned and produced by us #GoodisGood UnclePCereal.com @unclepcereal We changing the game! The more we make, the more we give #UncleP #PJfoods”
I don’t know about you but we are definitely trying to get our hands on some of these #HoodyHoos!
CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT
SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicious of Age Gap
SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicious of Age Gap
1. Interesting
1 of 15
Drake said he dated SZA in 2008. she was 18 for like 2 months that year.— scrit (not an advisor) (@scritmusic_) October 2, 2020
2. Trueeee
2 of 15
I love Drake but why did he mention Sza on that song? You were 21. She was 18 — boy stfu— CEO of Moody Gworlz🥲 (@BrianniT) October 2, 2020
3. Yikes
3 of 15
drake was 21....sza was 17 turning 18.... why did he just openly admit to being a pedophile ?? pic.twitter.com/fHmKw1mKHa https://t.co/o0q5NKX2E0— cloo is in mourning (@lesbenoist) October 2, 2020
4. Perspective4 of 15
5. LOL
5 of 15
SZA just unfollowed Drake on IG 😭https://t.co/RMTXFFDp4w— 𝕵𝖊𝖜𝖑𝖘 👾 (@JewlsTheIcon) October 2, 2020
6. Ruh Roh6 of 15
7. SMH
7 of 15
now why’d drake have to bring sza’s good name out like that 😭😭— sarah lugor!! (@sarahlugor) October 2, 2020
8. Hooowwwwllliinnng
8 of 15
drake pretending to be sza broken clock pic.twitter.com/Ye2uK5XQH7— stan. (@BacockObama) October 2, 2020
9.
9 of 15
Drake: i use to date SZA back in ‘08— Tantine Jayda🇨🇩 (@JAYDANOTPINKETT) October 2, 2020
Me: WAIT A DAMN MIN pic.twitter.com/syO5fd8uHP
10. OUCH
10 of 15
Drake used to date SZA back in 08? Drake’s hitlist got more 10’s than his own discography FFS pic.twitter.com/jp43Iajvuu— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) October 2, 2020
11. Hmmmmmm11 of 15
12.
12 of 15
Drake really lied on that bar just for twitter to call him a pedophike because SZA was 17 in 2008— ☾ (@hieirebirth) October 2, 2020
13.
13 of 15
you tellin me sza was dating drake? when he looked like this??? pic.twitter.com/2TEIRRDIMh— brandon (@brvndonx) October 2, 2020
14. Well damn
14 of 15
Drake and Sza were making songs about each other the whole time and we never knew— LXSTSXUL (@lxstsxul128) October 2, 2020
15.
15 of 15
Drake fumbled Serena Williams, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Sza?!?!? This man cant keep a bad bitch to save his life my god.— Reginald. (@Sheer__Opulence) October 2, 2020
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Master P Adds ‘Hoody Hoos’ Cereal To His Food Product Line + More was originally published on kysdc.com