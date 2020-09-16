Diva’s Daily Dirt: Ray J Breaks Silence On Divorce 

Ray J Breaks Silence On Divorce

Ray J is speaking out for the first time about his divorce and the “One Wish” singer says although he loves Princess Love, divorce is what’s best for them at this time. He admits he hasn’t really had the chance to “sit back and think about it’ since filing but said,

“You know, I love her and I love my babies and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her. I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”

Ray J, 39, also explained that he wishes the best for Princess Love moving forward, even if that means she finds love with someone else. He said,

“It’s still so early, I really don’t know what’s going to happen, how it happens, but I just want to make sure that my babies and my Princess is in a great place mentally and that they can enjoy life.”

He added,

“My wife, if there’s somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don’t know… I can’t say too much, but I love you, Princess. That’s what I can say.”

“Th e Game” Gears Up For Another Reboot

Clearly Hollywood is obsessed with reboots, remakes, and revivals and it looks like ‘The Game’ is up next once again. Formerly of the CW and later, BET, “The Game’ is now being rebranded over at CBS All Access for their new streaming service, Paramount+. Now would be a great time for you to binge-watch the show since it was newly added to Netlflix, all while looking forward to the next version of the series.

