It has been 12 years since Jeezy, then Young Jeezy, dropped his third album, The Recession. So naturally, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he is working on its proper sequel.

“12 years ago today I wrote the Recession, one of my best album to date. As you can see we here again ,” was Jeezy’s caption of a video noting the 12-year milestone. The clip makes it obvious that a sequel is on deck, ending with a “2” graphic just after a “2020” graphic that indicates the album will be dropping sometime this year.

The Recession‘s singles included “Put On,” featuring Kanye West, and produced by Drumma Boy, “My President,” featuring Nas and the Shawty Redd-produced “Who Dat.” The album is certified platinum, and that’s before the streaming era.

But this time out, there is a new recession, thanks to a pandemic and a suspect POTUS, and Jeezy is no longer signed to Def Jam.

Recently, T.I. floated the idea of Jeezy and Gucci Mane finally squashing their longstanding beef. But the general consensus was, Good luck with that.

Jeezy Is Dropping ‘The Recession 2’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

