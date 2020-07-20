Big Sean Mourns After Tragic Passing of Naya Rivera, Pays Tribute To Late Actress

Following the tragic passing of actress and mother, Naya Rivera, all eyes focused on Big Sean to see what he would say about say.

The Detroit rapper finally broke his silence following the death of Rivera, who drowned in Lake Piru while swimming her son, who was found on a boat alone that the Glee star rented. Her body was recovered on Monday (Jul.13). Sean, who dated Rivera and was engaged to her at one point, shared a touching tribute to her on Instagram, calling her a hero for not only saving her son before drowning but also because of the barriers she knocked down.

Via Big Sean’s IG post:

“Rest in Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. You are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.”

Sean would go on to further add that he doesn’t regret their time together plus that he is still grieving and in shock about her passing.

“I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving, and in shock, I can’t believe this is real.”

Big Sean and Naya Rivera’s relationship came to a tumultuous end 5 months after they got engaged while only dating for 6 months. Naya is on record as describing the end of their relationship as “hurtful” adding:

“We’d been fighting for five straight days while he was traveling, and then on the one day he was back in LA, he said he didn’t want to see me.”

Sean’s tribute comes after some fans following her death even went as far as to chastise Big Sean for his hit record “IDFWU,” calling it disrespectful. Sean did confirm that some lyrics in the song were directly about his ex, but there was no ill will between them. Naya even performed the song on the hit television show Lipsynch Battle.

that time that Naya Rivera went on Lipsync Battle and performed a song that everyone said Big Sean wrote about her was MY FAVOURITE pic.twitter.com/wndgaZSF3t — just say they (@indiosyncratic) July 13, 2020

Photo: Michael Tran / Getty

