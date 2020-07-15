Philly Schools Will Reopen In September, Here Is Everything You Need To Know

This just in, Philadelphia schools plan on reopening the month of September. This does not mean they will fully go back. The plan is to have students physically in the schools only two days a week. Mayor Kenney has made the announcement Wednesday morning on the plan moving forward for the education side of reopening Philly. All schools will be required to follow strict guidelines on social distancing.

All staff and students will be required to follow the rules and wear masks. No non-essential visitors, lunch will be held in classrooms and sanitation will be emphasized to everyone heavily.

Due to the COVID-19 virus classrooms will be limited to 25 per room.

Sports will not start as of yet but schools plan on resuming it further down the road. All families will have the option to opt their child/children from face-to-face classes and choose virtual instructions. Any students that test positive for COVID-19 will remain out of school for a minimum of 10 days.

More news to come as receive more information.

