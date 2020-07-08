SayHerName: New Mural Revealed Honoring Breonna Taylor in Maryland

A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. The mural honors Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Ky., apartment.
It has been 115 days since police killed Taylor during a no-knock raid at her home, looking for a suspect who did not live there.
No charges have been filed. In a recent article from NY Times, “a new court filing says Ms. Taylor, whose death set off protests, received no medical help after she was shot by the police. The coroner asserts that her injuries were so severe she could not have been saved.”
Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism
1. Washington, D.C.
1 of 15
Black Lives Matter Plaza at 2:30 pm. Crowds continue growing as expected and as multiple protests Merge together here @ABC7News #DCProtests #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/aCOhpQnmUk— Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) June 6, 2020
2. Harlem, New York City
2 of 15
#TheTakeBack: Thousands of protesters marching from 110th & Central Park West in #Harlem. They started gathering near Frederick Douglass Circle and are walking close to 8 miles to #WashingtonSquarePark. Many are wearing face coverings and chanting #BlackLivesMattters @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/QBa2gdZiL0— Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) June 6, 2020
3. Nairobi, Kenya3 of 15
4. Leicester, England
4 of 15
Leicester came through 👏🏾👏🏽👏🏿 #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/eciCXaoO9e— M (@m6aryy) June 6, 2020
5. Manchester, England
5 of 15
George floyd has changed the world. This is Manchester now ✊🏿. #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/8MmpR4RemR— The black tall guy (@Paaleo10z) June 6, 2020
6. Atlanta
6 of 15
WHAT WE WANT NOW!— Ⓥ Ettie 🇵🇸🕊 (@caffeine_adct) June 6, 2020
Yesterday in Atlanta, armed Black Panthers formed a line and led a march protecting Black Lives Matters protestors.
Black Americans are done with police brutality!! ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾#BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/ejvDgAfEqS
7.
7 of 15
#BlackLivesMattters protest today. pic.twitter.com/JRy0Dtkyvy— Amy (@_amysutton) June 6, 2020
8. Philadelphia
8 of 15
Philadelphia #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/mbGBMhC9t5— Juan Carlos Pedreira (@juancpedreira) June 6, 2020
9. Melbourne, Australia
9 of 15
🔴🇦🇺 - Melbourne, Australie. #BlackLivesMattters #manifestationspic.twitter.com/W67Ad2RCIj— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) June 6, 2020
10. Belfast, Ireland
10 of 15
A man is spoken to by police at the black lives matter protest in Belfast #BlackLivesMattters #belfast pic.twitter.com/PDPVFA1xP0— Liam McBurney (@Razorpix) June 6, 2020
11. London
11 of 15
Now it comes to London. LOOK: Aerial footage shows thousands of people gathered in London's Parliament Square. #World be ready for protests because this difference has lasted for several centuries & the bubble has burst. #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/3DEv7fdpG5— Sai Krishna Sekar ☕️🧑🏻💻🚘 (@imSaiSekar) June 6, 2020
12. Prague
12 of 15
#BlackLivesMattters Prague right now pic.twitter.com/xw922JbO3w— Shirley (@tucJ7TfCbSAtDKb) June 6, 2020
13. France
13 of 15
フランスでは、Black Lives Matter 運動で、何千人もの人が路上に横たわっております。#BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/3R9vpdmrXn https://t.co/MedSptrv2K— イケノブログ💡エンタメ業界15年(心理学×エンターテイメント×サイエンス) (@ikenoya1982) June 6, 2020
14. Poland
14 of 15
Wroclaw Poland #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/DwIwy9N307— Oliwier (@oseaw3) June 6, 2020
15. Los Angeles
15 of 15
With all the craziness on twitter right now, I want to shed some light on how beautiful it was to see everyone come together for a peaceful protest in LA ✊🏾 let’s keep fighting #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/yA6kidvylk— kenny (@kennyng0) June 6, 2020
