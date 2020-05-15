Tekashi 6ix9ine is Learning That Money Doesn’t Buy Respect

Tekashi 6ix9ine is learning a hard lesson since his release from prison. Although a lot of fans are excited to see his antics and listen to his music, the majority of the public has a low tolerance for his past and prior antics. Tekashi tried to donate money to a non-profit organization called No Kid Hungry, and his donation was refused because his reputation does not align with the brand. What seems to be a hard pill for him to swallow is a common lesson that most of us know. You can’t buy respect, and there are still a few people who believe it or not have morals and ethics.
1:40 PM PT — Tekashi just fired back upon learning his donation had been denied, and he's making what some might consider a valid point.He writes, "@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel." While you could argue No Kid Hungry is standing firm on their principles — which many might find commendable — others could equally argue back that money is money, and if the guy wants to fork over a bunch for a good cause … why not just take it?It's quite a pickle, but it sounds like NKH has spoken. Sheesh, not even Socrates had it this tough in the ethics department.