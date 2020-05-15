Megan Thee Stallion Posted A Thirst Trap To Kick Off Summer 2020

Oh Megan, why do you do us like this?!

Looking to lift the spirits of her fans who’ve been going through the motions these past few months due to the Coronavirus Lockdown, Megan Thee Stallion posted another thirst trap clip on her social media page and reminded us that Moneybagg Yo is a fool for letting this Stallion get away. I fool we say!

With her Beyoncé assisted “Savage” remix steadily climbing the charts and her name on most peoples lips these days, Megan has plenty to celebrate and took the time to let her fans join in on the fun for a few seconds.

Squeezing her thick as molasses physical degree into a yellow bikini, the Hot Girl Coach sips on some bubbly while vibing to the beat and throwing up a middle finger to anyone who has a problem with what they witnessing. We do not. More of this please. Yes, global warming is a problem that needs addressing but if Megan’s hotness is contributing to the problem then these ice caps just gonna have to kick rocks, b.

Peep the clip below and let us know what you’d sacrifice to wife up Megan Thee Stallion for the rest of your life.

