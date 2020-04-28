Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up During The Quarantine

While Georgia and Texas may be reopening barbershops and hair salons in their respective states, not everyone is lurking out during the coronavirus crisis. Instead, they are leaning into their own homes for a hair cut.
Enter Usher Raymond, who enlisted the help of his sons Usher Jr., 12, and Naviyd, 11.
On April 25, the “Here’s Goes My Baby” singer couldn’t take his unshaped Afro anymore and posted a video of his sons looking like straight-up pros, zipping those clippers down his head in his Atlanta home.
Listen: Talk about starting them young and having some serious trust.
“First class haircut right here,” said Usher, sitting in a chair, while his children, who he shares with ex Tameka Foster, tended to his hair. Of course, the proud Papa was giving them a little bit of direction.
Take a look at the process and the finished product:
We are impressed!
Usher’s sons isn’t the only one showing off their barber skills on the ‘Gram. Last week we wrote about how Oprah’s longterm Bae Stedman Graham was clippers ready for a close family friend who was in dire need of a shape up.
“We’re all having to make do. With No hairdressers. No barbers. My daughter girl @thando_d convinced @stedmangraham to give her a haircut. His first time with clippers. Stressful for some Hilarious for other,” them media mogul wrote on Instagram.
OK Stedman! He did a great job too!
BEAUTIES: How are you doing your own hair right now? Or the men and boys in your life?
RELATED NEWS:
Michelle Obama’s Hairstylist Shares Tips For Trimming Your Hair At Home
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber Skills On The ‘Gram
Melanie Fiona Shows Off Dramatic Hair Cut
Let It Perm: Usher's Hair Is Fried, Dyed & Laid To The Side
Let It Perm: Usher's Hair Is Fried, Dyed & Laid To The Side
1.
1 of 30
usher wanna be janelle monae so bad 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/n1GpGGmvx9— Aaron West (@oeste) January 2, 2019
2.
2 of 30
when the usher become the pastor pic.twitter.com/TQTvo6BJZy— alex medina (@mrmedina) January 3, 2019
3.
3 of 30
Usher look like Pepe Le Pew pic.twitter.com/OOMYKvk3OC— Ty (@tytaithai) January 1, 2019
4.
4 of 30
Usher done joined the Hip-Hop/R&B Aunties Club. pic.twitter.com/sQvO06I1OG— a boy has no name. (@itsjayeko) January 1, 2019
5.
5 of 30
#Usher got the "new year, new me, "eff em girl", "I'm about to live my best life at 42", "all 5 of my kids are grown" hair 😩😩😩😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uY9HXNCFva— PeeplesVoice (@PeeplesChoice85) January 2, 2019
6.
6 of 30
WHY IS USHER OUT HERE WITH AUNTIE ANITA’S RAPTURE ALBUM COVER HAIR— silky bitch is away as of 12/20/20 (@dopegirlfresh) January 1, 2019
7.
7 of 30
Why does Usher have Wop Bop A Loo Bop hair? https://t.co/w0QbKWfx82— Blonde Ambition (@StrictlyKeyz) January 1, 2019
8.8 of 30
9.
9 of 30
What the hell is Usher doing with segregation hair?— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) January 1, 2019
10.
10 of 30
That is enough twitter for the day😂 #usher #hair #silkpress #darkandlovely cc: @Usher pic.twitter.com/Llij49bnJ3— Melanin Wonder (@Melanin_Wonder) January 3, 2019
11.
11 of 30
Poor Usher unless there is a Temptations remake on the way please cut this hair pic.twitter.com/RvP0cmqcXC— 💭OutLoudTalkShow (@TOLTalkShow) January 2, 2019
12.
12 of 30
Usher is wearing Miguel's old hair?— Their package is too small (@Still_Lee_) January 1, 2019
13.13 of 30
14.
14 of 30
@Usher who tf told you to do that to your hair?? #Usher #wtf pic.twitter.com/hKNQ4O2vNv— 𝒥𝑜𝒽𝓃 🏳️🌈 (@hereshowatsdone) January 3, 2019
15.15 of 30
16.
16 of 30
Ain’t nobody coming to see you with that hair, Usher! pic.twitter.com/xN9KP6AX1m— Toni Monte (@Jocklaflair) January 2, 2019
17.
17 of 30
Usher gonna sweat his new hair out wearing this fur in Cali 🤣🤣🤣 new year, new hair.. who dis? pic.twitter.com/grMUOuvCdk— MINA SAYWHAT (@minasaywhat) January 2, 2019
18.18 of 30
19.
19 of 30
What on the Five Heartbeats is going on with Usher’s hair? Movie Deal or Album Cover @Usher@Twitter pic.twitter.com/JEeoq4mZu2— Ambrosia (@Ambrosia727) January 3, 2019
20.
20 of 30
Usher’s new hair got me like pic.twitter.com/vzPJIB984g— shibatae⁷ (@stigmaonce) January 2, 2019
21.
21 of 30
Usher and this hair is tearing my stomach up!! 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/S3Cufzenbg— #REBEL👊🏿💢 (@TravelingRebel0) January 1, 2019
22.
22 of 30
Usher's hair doesn't complement him and it was clearly done for a NYE party theme, but if you're a 40-year-old man with a full head of thick hair, I say ball out 'cause everybody ain't able.— Dr. Sebi J. (@TheCourtJASter) January 2, 2019
23.
23 of 30
#Usher got the "new year, new me, "eff em girl", "I'm about to live my best life at 42", "all 5 of my kids are grown" hair 😩😩😩😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uY9HXNCFva— PeeplesVoice (@PeeplesChoice85) January 2, 2019
24.
24 of 30
as someone who is now into #greenleaf I. AM. DONE. #usher pic.twitter.com/39no8gHM2R— Jessica, J.D. (@judge_jessica) January 3, 2019
25.
25 of 30
Somebody check on #Usher from the look of things he is trapped in a Dominican barber shop. Reports show they have fried, dyed, and laid his hair to the side at a high Angle!— Queen Antonia👸🏾 (@ShesRoyalty) January 2, 2019
26.
26 of 30
"Ain't nobody come to see you, Jaquees!"#Usher pic.twitter.com/hiku9XNM14— Ram Stroker (@jaycrooklyn) January 2, 2019
27.
27 of 30
Usher is looking like a 1980s Dominican merenguero 😂 with that hairstyle #Usher— Lore Villanueva (@mslorevilla_) January 3, 2019
28.28 of 30
29.
29 of 30
🧐, 2019 got #Usher out here looking like Fantasia Barrino.— Alexx Starr (@IamAlexxStarr) January 2, 2019
30.
30 of 30
#Usher looking like he is a member of The Temptations🙄 What you doing? Usher what you doing?🤔 People will do anything for attention. Even if it's bad attention. SMH! pic.twitter.com/DMKagGVEkz— Yanne Simms/ Simms Staffing Firm (@SimmsYanne) January 3, 2019
Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up During The Quarantine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com