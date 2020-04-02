Robert Kraft Uses Patriots Team Jet To Deliver 1.2 Million N95 Masks From China

Robert Kraft is a billionaire using his means to help first responders during this Coronavirus Pandemic. Jay-Z’s homie and the owner of the New England Patriots used to the team’s jet to deliver 1.2 million much-need N95 masks from China to Massachusetts hospitals.

TMZ reports that Kraft got on the horn and negotiated with businessmen around the world to get the essential piece of PPE (personal protection equipment) used by healthcare workers when treating COVID-19 patients. There has been a dwindling supply of the mask in the United States as cases keep rising throughout the nation and in particularly hard-hit states like New York, Washington and Louisiana.

Once the deal was sealed, Kraft sent the team jet to Shenzhen, China to pick up the goods. Reportedly, once it landed it was only allowed three hours to load all the cargo. Kraft actually ordered 1.7 million masks but the plane was only able to fit 1.2 million, even after being upgraded for the essential cargo.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker took to Twitter to thanks Kraft for the charity. “No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen,” he tweeted along with a photo of the plane being loaded.

The plane is due to land at Boston Logan National Airport on Thursday (April 2) and then the MA National Guard will then transport the masks to a central stockpile in Marlborough.

"It is an honor for our family to be a part of this humanitarian mission," said Kraft via a statement. "We knew that purchasing greatly-needed N95 masks and providing the Patriots plane to expedite their delivery to local hospitals would immediately help protect our courageous healthcare professionals." So, which billionaire is going to use their connects for the greater good next?

https://twitter.com/MassGovernor/status/1245673091986046976

Our most important flight. More supplies will be needed! Please join our ongoing efforts: https://t.co/23xDMPbJjn https://t.co/jJtiupDBk3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 2, 2020

