New Balance Is Now Producing Masks To Combat The Coronavirus

The fashion industry continues to show their heart by pivoting their resources to better serve the human race amidst the current pandemic. One of Hip-Hop’s favorite footwear brands is stepping up while staying true to their brand identity.

As spotted on Nice Kicks New Balance is offering their assistance to the world. The report states that the American apparel brand will now be producing masks. The masks in question are not your standard issue and are downright fashionable. From a bird’s eye view the piece features a blue and black on the facial and a rainbow rope style knitted bands for closure. The copy reads “Made shoes yesterday. Making masks today”.

Along with addressing the much needed lack of medical cover-ups throughout the country they will also put up $2 million dollars for a philanthropic layer. Their formal press release details their plan.

“We firmly believe it is our civic duty to support our communities in need around the world,” said Anne Davis, managing trustee New Balance Foundation. “As we witness the growing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are inspired by the acts of humanity, kindness and compassion that have emerged in support of one another during this health crisis. Guided by our values, NB Foundation will remain generous, flexible and responsive recognizing the uncertainty created by these challenging times.”

