You know it’s officially the holiday season when Christmas music fills the air, ornaments cover the trees and Santa Clause makes an appearance. You can also tell it’s Chrismas time when you log on to your social media account and some of the most hilarious and classic holiday videos reemerge. Let’s run through 5 of our favorite holiday videos that went viral over the years.

Me practicing for when I open shitty Christmas gifts pic.twitter.com/rTgEGYHwfb — 𝔈𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔞 (@AyeEstrella) November 29, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Flip through for more.

5 Videos To Let You Know Christmas Is Around The Corner was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: