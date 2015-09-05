Tyga‘s attempt to show off for Kylie Jenner‘s birthday (and shake off reports of his financial struggles) may have just blown up in his face.

Remember that expensive car Tyga presented Kylie for her 18th birthday? She might want to hold off on writing him a Thank You note for that. There are whispers that he didn’t actually buy her that car. As a matter of fact, RadarOnline.com reports that he leased the car in Kylie’s name.

Supposedly, he did it to protect the coins he does have, though. A source close to the family told Radar Online, “He put the lease in her name, so if anything goes wrong financially she’s on the hook paying for it.”

So to recap, Tyga got her a present that she’s got to pay for until she decides to upgrade. What part of the game is this?! Pretty sure this is not the life he imagined for himself when he dropped “Rack City.”

Blac Chyna must be somewhere cackling right now.

Kylie acted genuinely surprised when he presented her with the car, though. Given that performance, she might just have a future as a mediocre actress.

Awkward: Tyga Allegedly Leased Kylie Jenner's Birthday Ferrari…In Her Name was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

