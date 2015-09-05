Teairra Mari might be facing jail time after receiving charges of battery and theft as of yesterday. According to Love B. Scott, the charges come after an incident in July that involved an altercation with an Uber driver.

Reports quoting TMZ mentioned that the reality tv star punched her uber driver and stole his phone charger. This was allegedly after her uber driver refused to let her charge her phone. The driver then had to pull over because of the altercation. Mari was also apparently charged with vandalism but it is uncertain as to where, who, and why so far.

Can you believe this? All over a cell phone charge! It’s not worth it, is it? And while some are making lots of quips about it, we don’t quite know the full story yet. All the same, one imagines that Love and Hip Hop won’t be the same without Mari on, depending on her sentence. Or who knows, maybe there will be several plot twists because of it? But maybe everything will work out and she won’t have to face jail time!

Love And Hip Hop Star Teairra Mari Charged With Theft And Battery Over Alleged Uber Driver Fight was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

