Devon Still Thanks The Cincinnati Bengals For Supporting His Family After He Gets Cut From The Team

Beloved NFL player Devon Still has been cut by his team, the Cincinnati Bengals after three years with the team. This comes during the final wave of the NFL’s preseason cuts, making Still a free agent.

According to ESPN, however, Still was also cut from the team last year but only sat out for one day as the Bengals held onto him. Still sent out the following picture on Instagram yesterday, expressing gratitude to Cincinnati.

The caption reads:

“Have nothing but love for the Bengals organization and the city of Cincinnati. Both helped me through one of the darkest times of my life and I am forever grateful. It’s time to move forward and see what’s next #iKnowThereIsAPlanForMe”

Devon Still is widely known for his daughter Leah Still’s cancer battle, when the family came out to the public with the news last fall. Earlier this March, Leah was in remission and despite a few hiccups, she is doing well. And we are all very grateful for that!

Wishing the best for Devon and his family for the future, wherever it takes them. We’ll keep you posted as we know more about The Still’s future plans.

