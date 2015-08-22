Judge Declares Mistrial In Police Killing Of Unarmed Black Man, Jonathan Ferrell

Former North Carolina officer Randall Kerrick was facing 11 years in prison for the manslaughter of former Florida A&M football player Jonathan Ferrell, who he killed in 2013. A jury, however, could not break its deadlock after 4 days, according The Root. Thus, the judge declared a mistrial.

MUST READ: Good Samaritans Announce They Will Pay For Jamyla Bolden’s Funeral & More News You Need To Know

CNN reports that this was unsurprising because the jury’s votes were consistently 7-5 and 8-4 and 8-4 in favor of acquittal – after four days of trying to achieve a verdict in the case. Notably the jury consisted of eight women and four men, seven of which were White, three were Black, and two were Latino/Latina, according to NBC. So feel free to do the math and make an educated guess on who was in favor of acquittal and who was not. I would personally have liked to be a fly on the wall in that room.

From the incident in 2013, Officer Kerrick shot Ferrell 12 times after Ferrell had been in a severe car accident, knocked on a woman’s home for help – one Sara McCartney – who not only turned down helping him but called the police and claimed someone was trying to break in. Ferrel can be seen in dash-cam footage approaching the police but then trying to run around them. But true to form, Kendrick says he fired because Ferrell was trying to take his gun. (This excuse is really getting tired as hell.)

In the Root’s coverage, the former Police Chief in North Carolina where Kerrick worked, who is now retired, said that Kerrick’s use of force was excessive and should not have used his weapon. Kerrick was dismissed from the police force upon review of the incident.

Following the verdict, Ferrell’s family said they will be pursing a new trial.

RELATED LINKS:

He Kept Trying To Get My Gun:’ Cop Who Killed Jonathan Ferrell Said He Feared For His Life

Trial Date Set For Ray Tensing In Samuel DuBose Killing

Texas Police Forcibly Violate Black Woman Because They Thought She Had Marijuana

Judge Declares Mistrial In Police Killing Of Unarmed Black Man, Jonathan Ferrell was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: