Big Boi and Andre 3000 made Outkast fans very happy when they announced last year that they’d be reuniting at this year’s Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their classic debut album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.”

The ATL duo took the stage Friday night in California and opened their 92-minute set with the rousing rendition of “Bombs Over Baghdad” and went into “Gasoline Dreams,” “ATliens” and “Skew It On The Bar-B.” (You can see the full set list HERE.)

Outkast were joined on stage by Janelle Monae, Sleepy Brown and Future for “Same Damn Time,” “Ain’t no Way Around It” and “Benz Friendz.”

Afterward Big Boi thanked fans on Twitter in a way only Outkast could: “Stank Y’all Smelly Much!”

Coachella is the first of forty dates that Outkast will be playing in 2014. Watch the full set in the video and stay tuned for more updates from Coachella on TheUrbanDaily.com:!

RELATED:

BY THE NUMBERS: 5 Reasons Outkast Ish Don’t Stink

CAPTION THIS: Big Boi & Andre 3000 Share Rare Photo Op

Big Boi From Outkast Tears Knee Tendon On Stage [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

OutKast's Discography 9 photos Launch gallery OutKast's Discography 1. OutKast's Discography 1 of 9 2. OutKast's Discography 2 of 9 3. OutKast's Discography 3 of 9 4. OutKast's Discography 4 of 9 5. OutKast's Discography 5 of 9 6. OutKast's Discography 6 of 9 7. OutKast's Discography 7 of 9 8. OutKast's Discography 8 of 9 9. OutKast's Discography 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading OutKast’s Discography OutKast's Discography

Outkast Celebrate 20 Years Of Hits At Coachella 2014 [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com