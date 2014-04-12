Outkast Celebrate 20 Years Of Hits At Coachella 2014 [VIDEO]

Big Boi and Andre 3000 made Outkast fans very happy when they announced last year that they’d be reuniting at this year’s Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their classic debut album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.”
The ATL duo took the stage Friday night in California and opened their 92-minute set with the rousing rendition of “Bombs Over Baghdad” and went into “Gasoline Dreams,” “ATliens” and “Skew It On The Bar-B.” (You can see the full set list HERE.)
Outkast were joined on stage by Janelle Monae, Sleepy Brown and Future for “Same Damn Time,” “Ain’t no Way Around It” and “Benz Friendz.”
Afterward Big Boi thanked fans on Twitter in a way only Outkast could: “Stank Y’all Smelly Much!”
Stank y'all Smelly Much !!! #Outkast20 #weoutchea—
Big Boi (@BigBoi) April 12, 2014
Coachella is the first of forty dates that Outkast will be playing in 2014. Watch the full set in the video and stay tuned for more updates from Coachella on TheUrbanDaily.com:!
