Barnes Art Ball After Party Live Stream [CLICK HERE]

Your favorite DJ’s from Radio One Philadelphia will be doing a live stream mix for the annual Barnes Art Ball Live stream. DJ AYEboogie, DJ Gregnitty, RNB Philly’s own DJ Jayski, Classix 107.9 the worlds #1 blind DJ, DJ Touchtone and to top the night off Philly’s own DJ Jazzy Jeff! Hosting the ball will be Classix 107.9’s own Lady B!

Click the link below at 7pm to watch the full event.

 

Barnes Art Ball: After Party Live Stream

