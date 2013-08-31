Watch Jay Z’s “Budweiser Made In America Festival” [LIVE STREAM]

It might be Labor Day weekend but some of your favorite musicians are hard at work during Budweiser’s Made In America Festival in Philadelphia.

In its second year Jay Z and friends have brought out Public Enemy, Beyoncé, Nine Inch Nails, 2 Chainz Kendrick Lamar and more. But if you couldn’t make it out to Philly you can watch the live stream from Ben Franklin Parkway now! List of performers with set times and a map of the festival park is below the video.

Saturday-August 31st

Rocky Stage

Walk the Moon, 2-2:30 p.m.

A$AP Rocky, 3:15-4 p.m.

Public Enemy, 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Imagine Dragons, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Phoenix, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Beyoncé, 10:30 p.m.-midnight

Liberty Stage

Haim, 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Emeli Sandé, 4-4:45 p.m.

2 Chainz, 5:45-6:30 p.m.

Empire of the Sun, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

deadmau5, 9:30-10:30 p.m.

Freedom Stage

Redlight, 2-3 p.m.

Rudimental, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Mord Fustang, 3-4 p.m.

TJR, 5:45-7 p.m.

Porter Robinson, 7-8:15 p.m.

Wolfgang Gartner, 8:15-9:30 p.m.

Skate Park Stage Duo Kie, 2-2:30 p.m.

Brick + Mortar, 2:45-3:30 p.m.

Restorations, 4-4:45 p.m.

Balance & Composure, 5:15-6 p.m.

Cloud Nothings, 6:30- 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 1st

Rocky Stage

Fitz & the Tantrums, 2-2:30 p.m.

Gaslight Anthem, 3-3:45 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar, 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Wiz Khalifa, 6-6:45 p.m.

Queens of the Stone Age, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Nine Inch Nails, 9:30-11 p.m.

Liberty Stage TBA, 2:30-3 p.m.

Solange, 3:45-4:30 p.m.

Miguel, 5:15-6 p.m.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, 6:45-7:30 p.m.

Calvin Harris, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Freedom Stage

Jesse Rose, 2-2:45 p.m.

Robert DeLong, 3-4 p.m.

AlunaGeorge, 4:15-5:15 p.m.

GTA, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Feed Me, 6:10-7:30 p.m.

Nero, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Skate Park Stage

Yazz the Greatest, 2-2:30 p.m..

The Underachievers, 2:45-3:30 p.m.

Diarrhea Planet, 4-4:45 p.m.

The Front Bottoms, 5:15-6 p.m.

Pujol, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Map of the Festival

