Watch Jay Z’s “Budweiser Made In America Festival” [LIVE STREAM]

It might be Labor Day weekend but some of your favorite musicians are hard at work during Budweiser’s Made In America Festival in Philadelphia.
In its second year Jay Z and friends have brought out Public Enemy, Beyoncé, Nine Inch Nails, 2 Chainz Kendrick Lamar and more. But if you couldn’t make it out to Philly you can watch the live stream from Ben Franklin Parkway now! List of performers with set times and a map of the festival park is below the video.
Saturday-August 31st
Rocky Stage
Walk the Moon, 2-2:30 p.m.
A$AP Rocky, 3:15-4 p.m.
Public Enemy, 4:45-5:45 p.m.
Imagine Dragons, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Phoenix, 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Beyoncé, 10:30 p.m.-midnight
Liberty Stage
Haim, 2:30-3:15 p.m.
Emeli Sandé, 4-4:45 p.m.
2 Chainz, 5:45-6:30 p.m.
Empire of the Sun, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
deadmau5, 9:30-10:30 p.m.
Freedom Stage
Redlight, 2-3 p.m.
Rudimental, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Mord Fustang, 3-4 p.m.
TJR, 5:45-7 p.m.
Porter Robinson, 7-8:15 p.m.
Wolfgang Gartner, 8:15-9:30 p.m.
Skate Park Stage Duo Kie, 2-2:30 p.m.
Brick + Mortar, 2:45-3:30 p.m.
Restorations, 4-4:45 p.m.
Balance & Composure, 5:15-6 p.m.
Cloud Nothings, 6:30- 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 1st
Rocky Stage
Fitz & the Tantrums, 2-2:30 p.m.
Gaslight Anthem, 3-3:45 p.m.
Kendrick Lamar, 4:30-5:15 p.m.
Wiz Khalifa, 6-6:45 p.m.
Queens of the Stone Age, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Nine Inch Nails, 9:30-11 p.m.
Liberty Stage TBA, 2:30-3 p.m.
Solange, 3:45-4:30 p.m.
Miguel, 5:15-6 p.m.
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, 6:45-7:30 p.m.
Calvin Harris, 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Freedom Stage
Jesse Rose, 2-2:45 p.m.
Robert DeLong, 3-4 p.m.
AlunaGeorge, 4:15-5:15 p.m.
GTA, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Feed Me, 6:10-7:30 p.m.
Nero, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Skate Park Stage
Yazz the Greatest, 2-2:30 p.m..
The Underachievers, 2:45-3:30 p.m.
Diarrhea Planet, 4-4:45 p.m.
The Front Bottoms, 5:15-6 p.m.
Pujol, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Map of the Festival
