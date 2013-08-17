Joe Budden Murks “Control” Response To Kendrick Lamar: Puts Hip Hop On Notice [AUDIO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

And boom goes the dynamite! Joe Budden just dropped an answer to the Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar and Jay Electornica song “Control” and he was not shy about letting folks know where he stands and what he thinks is wrong with the game! We almost wish his verse would have been the first one to drop! He spoke the names of; Kendrick. Trinidad Jame$, A$AP Rocky, Jay Electronica and Meek Mill! And he wasn’t trading compliments either!

Take a listen to Mr. Budden’s response courtesy of The Smoking Section below!

We are in Hip Hop heaven right now! Who’s next to bring it? We’ve all heard some watered down responses this week that most of us wish we never heard at all! (Not you Joell we see ya sir!) But most have not really brought the ruckus…until now that is! THIS ladies and gents is Hip Hop at it’s essence…the very core of the sport. We don’t want to hear from anyone else who isn’t bringing it this hard! Wow there’s hope after all…who knew?!

