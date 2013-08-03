Machine Gun Kelly Thinks He’s One Of The Top 5 Rappers Out Today [Video]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to Dj’s Doing Work, in a recent interview MGK complained about not being given the respect he feels his emcee skills deserve.

Says Kelly,

“I feel like I’m denied access to even being in the ‘class’ of hip-hop.”

He also voiced that there was no way that he was not one of the top 5 rappers out today! Yes! You read that right don’t rub your eyes! Top F-I-V-E!

Take a look in the video below!

This is the same “gentleman” that was drinking liquor out of the bottle and spitting it into groupies mouths on stage right? Just making sure. Top 5…we need to really let that one sink in.

