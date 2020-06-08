Philly Bicycle Patrol Officer Arrested After Beating Up Protestors

A Philly police officer was caught on video beating up protestors Tuesday in Center City. The police officer hopped off of his bicycle and started swinging his baton at the Temple University students that were protesting. The alleged attacker is officer Joseph Bologna Jr. and is now facing charges after physically abusing the innocent protestors.

Philly Bicycle Patrol Officers Brutally Beat Up Protestors [Video]

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has made a statement regarding Officer Joseph’s assault, “As a Department, we do not condone the criminal acts of any person, and it is my sincere hope that the District Attorney does, in fact, hold all people who cause harm to others equally accountable,”.