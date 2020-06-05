CLOSE
Philly Bicycle Patrol Officers Brutally Beat Up Protestors [Video]

A gang of bike patrol officers have been caught beating up protestors.

George Floyd Philly Protest 2020

Source: @macin.tash / IG

Once again a video has surfaced of police officers in Philadelphia not getting along with protestors. After the tragic killing of innocent man George Floyd Philly has shown there supports by protesting every day. The police have been very aggressive with the protestors and even called in some help with the National Guard being spotted in Kensington (June 4). A gang of bike patrol officers have been caught beating up protestors. Now the city mayor, police chief, and governor have some decisions to make.

