Philly Bicycle Patrol Officers Brutally Beat Up Protestors [Video]

Watch these damn police on bicycles in Philly literally just start to beat and maul these good people. ⁣ ⁣ The police in Philadelphia are being BRUTAL all over the city. Mayor, Police Chief, Governor – all Democrats – are overseeing every bit of it. ⁣ ⁣ Follow @GrassrootsLaw. We are cataloguing all of these incidents and have a legal team that will make sure formal complaints are followed through.