Philly Bicycle Patrol Officers Brutally Beat Up Protestors [Video]

Once again a video has surfaced of police officers in Philadelphia not getting along with protestors. After the tragic killing of innocent man George Floyd Philly has shown there supports by protesting every day. The police have been very aggressive with the protestors and even called in some help with the National Guard being spotted in Kensington (June 4). A gang of bike patrol officers have been caught beating up protestors. Now the city mayor, police chief, and governor have some decisions to make.
Watch these damn police on bicycles in Philly literally just start to beat and maul these good people. The police in Philadelphia are being BRUTAL all over the city. Mayor, Police Chief, Governor – all Democrats – are overseeing every bit of it. Follow @GrassrootsLaw. We are cataloguing all of these incidents and have a legal team that will make sure formal complaints are followed through.