Ex-NBA Player Shannon Brown Arrested For Shooting At Two People Entering His Home That Is For Sale

According to TMZ, Former Lakers players Shannon Brown has been arrested for shooting his rifle at two people that entered his home. Brown’s home is listed for sale and the two people allegedly were checking the property out. Tyrone Police Department spokesperson says they got the call from the two alleged home buyers at 9:45. Sounds like Brown wasn’t informed he was having anyone coming to look at his home that night.

Shortly after the shooting the former Lakers basketball player was arrested for aggravated assault. More details will come as the story develops

