Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Reportedly Talked With Trump To Free Jailed N-Word User Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic, the flamboyant former zookeeper profiled in Netflix’s zany docuseries Tiger King, is currently sitting in jail after a botched murder-for-hire plot against a rival. Now, it’s being reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were in talks with their pal President Donald Trump in getting Exotic’s case thrown out.

As reported by High Snobiety, the Wests reportedly hopped on a Zoom call for a scheduled meeting with Trump and discussed the finer points of letting Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, go free. This sentiment echoes the one expressed by Cardi B, who too was enamored by Exotic’s explosive tale of big cat ownership and his feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Details of the Zoom call are scant but High Snobiety team spoke exclusively with animal welfare expert Terry Goodkitty, who seemingly has no web presence we could find, who offered their take on the situation.

“I’m as riled up as a mangy dog gettin’ sudsed up in the tub. It ain’t right that some famous celebrity can ring up Trump and take a dump on the concerns of all them big kitties,” Goodkitty said.

Goodkitty continued with, “They ain’t got no president who’s gonna care for em or listen to em purr real good. Just because that murdering pelt-wearin Kardashian can string two words together don’t make her a lawyer, so I don’t see why any federal counsel would treat her as such!”

Yeah. We felt the same way you’re probably feeling right now.

At any rate, Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison this past January so it’s anyone’s guess if he’ll serve out that time.

