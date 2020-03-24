CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19

Over his 6-decade career, Dibango has worked with artists such as Fela Kuti, Herbie Hancock, Don Cherry and more.

FRANCE-IMMIGRATION-SOCIETE-NOIRS

Source: OLIVIER LABAN-MATTEI / Getty

Well-Known Saxophonist Manu Dibango has passed away due to complications related to CoronaVirus COVID-19. Dibango, best known for the 1972 song Soul Makossa died in his home country of Cameroon. An announcement was made on his official Facebook page:

A Manu, Ad Lib…

Dear family, dear friends, dear fans,

A voice raises from far away…

It is with deep sadness that we announce to you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19.

His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible.

If you wish to express your condolences, please write to the following email :

manu@manudibango.net

To Manu, Ad Lib…

 

Dibango blended the sounds of the saxophone and vibraphone with jazz, funk and traditional Cameroonian music. Over his 6-decade career, Dibango has worked with artists such as Fela Kuti, Herbie Hancock, Don Cherry and more. His biggest hit, Soul Makossa’s “breakbeat” has been used in Hip-Hop over the years, including on the Jay-Z song “Face Off” featuring Sauce Money on his 1998 Album “In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.”

Dibango is the most notable celebrity to have passed away due to CoronaVirus COVID-19. He was 86 Years Old.

Source: BBC 

RELATED: 44-Year-Old New Orleans Bounce Deejay Black N Mild Dies After Coronavirus Diagnosis

RELATED: NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Summer Jam 2018

CoronaVirus & Hip-Hop: Rapper Slim Thug Announces He's Tested Positive For COVID-19

19 photos Launch gallery

CoronaVirus & Hip-Hop: Rapper Slim Thug Announces He's Tested Positive For COVID-19

Continue reading CoronaVirus & Hip-Hop: Rapper Slim Thug Announces He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

CoronaVirus & Hip-Hop: Rapper Slim Thug Announces He's Tested Positive For COVID-19

[caption id="attachment_3789620" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty[/caption] Looks like CoronaVirus has hit the world of Hip-Hop. Rapper Slim Thug went to Instagram to announce that he indeed has CoronaVirus COVID-19. Thug said that he took every precaution he could. Wearing masks, saying in cars when purchasing food and self-quarantining but he still tested positive with the virus. Slim Thug joins the unfortunate list of celebrities who have tested positive with the virus. A list that includes Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, NBA Stars Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango and New Orleans bounce legend DJ Black N Mild both have died due to complications with the disease. See a running list of those affected below. RELATED: Experts Are Predicting a Baby Boom Due to Condom Shortage During Coronavirus Pandemic RELATED: God’s Plan: Drake Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Hanging with Kevin Durant

African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Close