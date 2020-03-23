BREAKING: Philadelphia ShopRite Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19

A ShopRite employee in Philly has officially tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say this employee has been told to stay home so they do not spread the virus any further.

ShopRite officials have also said, “You should know that ShopRite is prepared, and we have implemented the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended protocol to reduce the spread of the virus,”. The ShopRite in Morrell Plaza was the location in Philly that this employee worked at. They have not released the name of this employee.

Weso

